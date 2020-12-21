CROSSING THE WATER, PART 4

In 1778, when Philadelphia botanist William Bartram (1739-1823) was leaving Charleston after exploring the southeast, he wrote in his journal, “About nine miles above the city, where the water was a mile wide, and the ferry-house being on the opposite shore, I hoisted my travelling blanket on a pole for a signal, which being white, the people soon came to me and carried me safe over.”
The ferry he was hailing was probably Clements’ Ferry to Daniel Island, later Scott’s ferry and jokingly called “Calais and Dover” by locals. Like the famed ferry crossing the English Channel, the “Calais” referenced the large French population east of the Cooper River and “Dover” the very English population at Goose Creek and on Charleston Neck.
It was not until the 1800s that the ferries began to run on regular, fixed schedules. Even then, a raised flag (or blanket) served as the Uber app of the time.
Two ferries were running between Mount Pleasant and Charleston by the late 1790s, James Hibben’s ferry at Shem Cree’s Haddrell’s Point and Clement Lempriere Prince’s ferry from Hobcaw (Remley’s) Point. It was also at this time that the ferry “war” began.
The verbiage in a 1799 statute when the Haddrell’s Point ferry was vested to James Hibben for 5 years explains how ferries were regulated under the state. Ferriage rates for 3 years were controlled: for a single passenger, 33 cents, single horse, 70 cents, four wheeled carriage, 175 cents, 2 wheeled carriage, 75 cents, horned cattle, 21 cents per head; hogs, goats and sheep, 8 cents per head. There was also another important clause in this statute, “that no other ferry be kept or established with three miles of said ferry.”
Hibben apparently thought this would do the trick and he would be the sole ferry operator. Prince obviously disagreed. An independent survey was finally ordered to ascertain the exact distance between the two and, voila, it was more than 3 miles. Both ferries continued to operate.
Then in 1819, a third ferry entered the scene under the aegis of entrepreneur William Mathewes. Mathewes was a businessman/planter of considerable wealth and owned a number of plantations, including Tibwin near McClellanville, his primary residence. He was certainly familiar with both ferries as he traveled to and from town. With his business acumen, he also knew both ferries had issues. Crossing from Hobcaw was a long trip that required negotiating the converging currents where the Wando met the Cooper. The Hibben ferry had to circumvent shallows, Crab Bank and Castle Pinckney. Mathewes came up with the brilliant idea of establishing a new ferry at Hog Island (today’s Patriot Point), which offered an unhindered, straight shot right across the harbor. It would cut crossing time considerably. He named it Milton Ferry, perhaps after the ferry of the same name in Cambridgeshire, England.
Mathewes faced problems but given his connections, they were soon overcome. First, no road existed to Hog Island at the time. Thus, much to the consternation of the Prince family, Mathewes petitioned the state to build a new road from Hobcaw Ferry (Mathis Ferry) Road to his new ferry landing site. The road ran right down the Prince property line. Despite Prince’s fervent protestations the road was approved and built. Today, it is (generally) the present Darby McGrath Blvd. by Channel 2 that dead-ends at Coleman Boulevard and the entrance to Patriot’s Point..
Here Mathewes built a full-service ferry facility located in about the same area as today’s Quality Inn. There was a commodious two-story inn to serve travelers who needed to spend the night, with stables and/or pasturing for their horses and livestock. His final stroke of brilliance was the building of a long, straight canal which ran across Hog Island to the harbor that brought the ferry boat, pulled by horses and mules, directly to the inn’s doorstep. Mathewes even purchased Snee Farm when it came up for sale in 1828, for the sole purpose of providing the ferry stables with corn and hay and food for the ferry workers.
It was at this point in time that I believe the brown stone marker showing an engraved pointing hand with the message, “3 ½ miles to Prince’s Ferry” was put up. While its exact location isn’t clear, my bet is that it was erected on today’s Mathis Ferry Road right at the point where the new Milton Ferry Road jutted off—about where you turn today to go to Remley’s Point. Since its placement was where Prince’s lands met those of Peter Sanders, just as one might say, “turn at the Sanders’ place,” the pointing hand sign came to be known as “One Hand Sanders.”
Next time: Ferry Street Terminal, island ferries and the Sappho.
Sources, Bartram’s Travels, p. 470; Cooper, Statutes, Vol. II: p. 389, 396, 516, 533, 588; Petition, Prince against Mathewes, S.C. Archives & History, Series: S165015, Year: 1821. Item: 00063; Dec. 22, 1823, Southern Patriot; Jan. 22, 1828, City Gazette; Dec. 3, 1833, Courier; Town of Mt. Pleasant, Historical Marker Database.