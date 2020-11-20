Crossing the Water: East Cooper Ferries – Part I

Editor's note: This is the first in a series of articles on East Cooper ferries over the centuries.
One thing certain about the Lowcountry — you can’t get from Point A to Point B without crossing some sort of water, from small tidal creeks to wide, tidally influenced rivers. For those in Mount Pleasant (back in the day called Wando Neck), the big water to be crossed was the harbor.
Back then, the rivers were the major highways. Everything— people, their crops, even livestock — were transported by water. While landowners had a variety of vessels to accommodate these needs, travelers and those who had inland properties could end up stuck on the proverbial shore unless a public ferry was available.
Until the opening of the first Cooper River bridge in 1929, ferries transported people across the water. They generally originated from two places, at Hobcaw where the Wando River empties into the Cooper (today’s Remley’s Point) and in the Shem Creek/Old Village area.
Perhaps a better way to look at this is by saying “above” Shem Creek or “below” it.
Why two ferries less than four miles apart? It was a matter of geography. No bridge spanned Shem Creek until the early 20th century. The creek basically split the harbor end of Wando Neck into two separate land areas, almost like islands, with the Hobcaw/Wakendaw area on one side and the Old Village area on the other. Without a boat the only way to get from one side to the other was to ride your horse and buggy north for at least four miles until you were above the creek’s headwaters, then turn and drive another four miles back on the other side. At the breakneck horse-and-buggy speed of 2-4 miles per hour, that trip could take the better part of a day.
What eventually evolved is that the old Georgetown Stage Route (today’s 17 North) came to a vee just above Four-Mile Road (so named since it was four miles from the ferry), splitting off to the west to Hobcaw ferry (today’s Mathis Ferry Road) and to the south to the ferry at Haddrell’s Point (today’s Coleman Boulevard). Both ferries didn’t always operate continuously or at the same time. Nor were they the only ones. In 1821 a third ferry began operation from Hog Island (Patriots Point) which caused no small matter of discord with the others, but I’m jumping ahead.
The first ferry was at Hobcaw and from early plats it appears it was just south of where Remley’s Point boat landing is today. Its only historic mention seems to be a 1700 statute calling for the building of what became Mathis Ferry Road, viz: “Whereas a common Ferry is lately set up at the Plantation of Capt. Anthony Mathewes, for the great advantage of the inhabitants on the east side of Wandow River… Be it enacted… one Highway or Common Road, of sixteen feet wide, be made, mended and kept clear, from the Ferry abovesaid to the most convenient place of the other highway in the same Neck.”
The Hobcaw ferry subsequently went through a succession of different owners, depending on who owned the land and, in some instances, who they married. Captain William Watson, Jr. shows as being invested with the ferry in 1733. Watson was the son of Captain William Watson and his wife, Elizabeth, who had been living on Wando Neck at least as early as May 1700, when the birth of their child, Mary, was recorded in the Christ Church Parish register.
Both father and son were seafarers with the elder Watson’s name mentioned during the ill-fated French-Spanish invasion of 1706, when Watson, “master of the sloop Sun Flower, 100 men,” was ordered by the governor to go north to Bull’s Bay to search for the invading fleet. Given that he also lived on the same land as the ferry, it seems likely that he operated some sort of ferry even before his son was formally invested with it by the government in 1733.
After Elizabeth’s death in 1729, the elder Watson married Ann (last name unknown) and, after his death in 1731, Ann married Joseph Severance. This marriage is important because when Watson the younger was ordered to Port Royal in 1749 by the governor to command a scout boat, his stepfather, Joseph Severance, took over the ferry.
It was at about this same time that Captain Henry Gray established the first ferry at Haddrell’s Point at the mouth of Shem Creek. The lands on the south side of the creek (today’s Old Village) were then part of 1,200-plus acres owned by Peter Villepontoux called “Fair Spring.” Gray, described as “master's mate of HMS Rose, now lying at anchor,” entered the picture when he married Villepontoux’s daughter, Ann. Shortly afterwards, Gray leased 570 acres from his father-in-law, land later became known as the Ferry tract.
Gray’s Ferry appears to have had a relatively short life and by 1749, both the Villepontoux and Gray names step out of this area. Following the death of her father, Ann Villepontoux Gray opened the land adjoining the ferry tract up in a dowry release so that Jacob Motte could purchase it for a summer retreat. Motte named his plantation “Mount Pleasant,” for which the town was later named. Next time: Lempriere and Prince, Scott and Hibben.
Sources: S.C. Statutes, Vol. 2 and 9; Christ Church Parish Register, S.C. Historical Magazine, Vols,18-20; McGrady, History of S.C. during the Proprietary Government; RMC McCrady Plat 6019; S.C. Probate Records, Wills 1736-40, Vol. 069-B; Wills, Vol. 6, 1747-52: Zierden, 203 King St., Charleston Museum; Langley, Deed Abstracts, Volume 2.