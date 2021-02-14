Community invited to share in a path of remembrance

Palmetto Presbyterian Church invites the greater Mount Pleasant community to share a Path of Remembrance during the season of Lent which runs from Wed., Feb. 17 until just before to Easter Sunday on April 4.
Recognizing the human need to grieve and lament, the church has created a place of meditation for the grieving of loved ones whom we’ve lost during the pandemic. Often, families have been unable to hold memorial services or travel to be with distant family members to grieve.
The church welcomes the use of this path so individuals may place flowers, remembrance stones with messages and scripture, and prayers at one of 70 crosses situated along the path of the church grounds.
A turquoise picnic table marks the start of the path and supplies can be found there for honoring loved ones lost from any cause over the past year.
Palmetto Presbyterian Church is located at 1720 Carolina Park Blvd. where it intersects with Darrell Creek Road.
An outdoor worship service for Ash Wednesday will be held on Feb 17 at 6:30 pm at the Palmetto Presbyterian Church Pavilion following the installation of the crosses along the path. All are invited to attend.
For answers to any questions call the church office at 843-884-1504.