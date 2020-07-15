Community forum 'Reconciling the Past with the Present' to be held at Fort Moultrie

The public is invited to a community forum on racial justice taking place outdoors at Fort Moultrie located at 1214 Middle St., Sullivan's Island at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 16.
The event seeks to add historic perspective to the national dialogue on equality by providing a complete picture of the African American experience in the nation, from their arrival at Charleston and on Sullivan's Island to the equality challenges they continue to face four centuries later. Organizers also hope to help interpreters at historic sites become more knowledgeable about and comfortable with retelling difficult moments in the state’s history.
“I believe the community needs our voices especially in the challenging times that we are living through,” said Michael Allen, event organizer and former Community Partnership Specialist for the National Park Service. “I believe this will bring a greater awareness and understanding of the African and African American experience.”
The discussion will be moderated by Rev. Nelson B. Rivers, III, an executive who held several local, regional and national positions in the NAACP and currently Vice President, Religious Affairs and Eternal Relations for the National Action Network.
Participants are asked to bring lawn chairs, insect repellent and sunscreen. They also must wear masks and comfortable walking shoes and maintain social distancing.
For more information, contact Allen at Allen Consulting Firm at 843-696-9558.