Coastal Fertility Specialists marks National Infertility Awareness Week

This year National Infertility Awareness Week is April 18 - 24. Coastal Fertility Specialists is sharing their knowledge and support with patients and all those suffering from infertility.
"Sadly, over 18 million women in the United States suffer from infertility holding them back from the greatest happiness life has to offer,” says Dr. John Schnorr, Founding Partner at Coastal Fertility Specialists. “Fortunately, through simple and advanced medical treatments, success rates with persistence are over 95 percent. My hope is that Infertility Awareness Week encourages couples with infertility to investigate the cause and treatments to help them build the families of their dreams."
It’s a scientific fact that 1 in 8 couples struggle with infertility; too often alone and in silence. Coastal Fertility's mission is to change this. Every day, they strive to inspire greater empathy for those struggling with infertility.
For many people, the problem hits close to home, either by facing personal struggles trying to conceive or witnessing friends, family experience the emotional pain infertility can cause.
To the millions of individuals suffering from this disease, National Infertility Awareness Week is a chance to come together and communicate a message of understanding, share a feeling of support, and relay a promise of hope.
Below are some statistics from www.resolve.org.
- Infertility is defined as the inability to conceive for 12 months or to carry a pregnancy through a live birth.
- 1 in 4 couples in developing countries have been found to be affected by infertility.
- 1/3 of the diagnoses have to do with problems with the female, 1/3 is male and 1/3 are both.
- Only 15 states have an insurance mandate to offer some form of infertility insurance.
Anyone can face the struggle of infertility. No matter their race, religion, sexuality or economic status. Infertility doesn’t discriminate. This week unites millions of Americans who want to remove the stigmas and barriers that stand in the way of building families. For more information visit https://infertilityawareness.org/about-niaw/ or #WhatIWantYoutoKnow.
