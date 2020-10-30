Coastal Fertility Specialists in Mt. Pleasant hosting seminar on YouTube Live

Coastal Fertility Specialists in Mt. Pleasant is hosting an Infertility Seminar Series on YouTube Live where physicians will discuss the causes of infertility and new techniques to overcome it. Log on to Coastal’s YouTube channel, http:/www.youtube.com/coastalfertilityspecialists and click “watch live” at 6 p.m. Each seminar lasts about 30 minutes.
Seminar Dates and Topics:
Thursday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. - “Infertility Evaluation, Ovulation Induction and Intrauterine Insemination Treatment” with Dr. Michael Slowey.
Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. - “In Vitro Fertilization” with Dr. John Schnorr.
Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. - “Egg Donation Treatment” with Dr. Heather Cook.
Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. - “Egg Freezing and Delayed Reproduction” with Dr. Jessica McLaughlin.
To learn more about Coastal Fertility, visit www.CoastalFertilitySpecialists.com.