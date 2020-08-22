Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy receives grant from the Rotary Club of Charleston

Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy is grateful to announce it has received a grant from The Rotary Club of Charleston – Breakfast Club to create 190 Kids Comfort Kits.
“Trauma is distressing at any age.” Says Chaplain Rich Robinson, executive director at Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy. “Children experiencing trauma need to be reminded they are valued and loved. Kids Comfort Kits offer comfort to children experiencing trauma through the gift of a stuffed animal, fidget toys, and a personalized letter from another child.”
Kids Comfort Kits are provided by Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy for police officers, EMS, and firefighters across Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester Counties to carry in their emergency vehicles and give to children.
Each Kids Comfort Kit is designed to comfort children during times of trauma and serve as a reminder that they are loved and valued.
Bags are given to kids on the scene of car accidents, house fires, abuse, and even traffic stops where a child is frightened.
Each bag is filled with a stuffed animal, toys to fidget with, and a note with a hand drawn picture from a student.
“Our goal with the Kids Comfort Kits is to provide first responders with a tool to serve and connect with children they encounter when they are in the field. We hope that having these kits will allow first responders to attend not only to the physical needs of the community, but to the emotional needs as well. We are so thankful for all their hard work and hope this makes their jobs just a bit easier,” shares Susan Shady, Kids Comfort Kits Coordinator.
Thanks to the generosity of the Rotary Club of Charleston – Breakfast, the community’s children will be comforted during situations requiring EMS, police or firefighters.
For more information, or to support Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy, please contact Samantha Gonzalez at Samantha@CoastalCrisisChaplain.org, 843-724-1212, or visit CoastalCrisisChaplain.org.