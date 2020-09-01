You have permission to edit this article.
Coast Guard requests boaters input for Aids to Navigation survey

coast guard boater survey

The U.S. Coast Guard is conducting an online survey to assess the East Coast Shallow Draft Waterway Systems. 

 Provided

The U.S. Coast Guard is conducting a five-minute online survey to assess the East Coast Shallow Draft Waterway Systems. The study will help the Coast Guard to determine the Aids to Navigation requirements in the Shallow Draft Waterway Systems which includes all navigable waterways of the United States less than 12 feet. Surveys have already taken place on the West and Gulf Coasts, now it’s time for the East Coasters to weigh-in.

The Coast Guard wants your feedback. The survey is geared toward boaters who operate on the east coast of the US in waters where the depth is 12 feet or less.

  • All recreational boaters
  • Commercial operators (construction/cargo/fishing)
  • Local and state agency boat operators

The survey is open until Nov. 1. Take the survey at surveymonkey.com/r/ShallowWaterWAMS

Questions include years of experience, waters where you operate and how often, what navigation tools you use (radar, electronic charting systems, etc.), your concerns and more.

Further questions or comments may be emailed to CGNAV@uscg.mil using the subject line: “Shallow Draft WAMS”.

