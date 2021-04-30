Coast Guard Auxiliary offers free, fast, vessel safety checks

In advance of National Safe Boating Week (May 22-28), members of the Charleston area U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary are urging boat owners to submit their vessels to a quick safety check. Examiners will come to the boat’s location and conduct the review for free.
If the vessel’s safety equipment meets the standard, the owner will be presented with a sticker certifying that fact; it is good for a year.
If something does not pass, the owner will be given a list of items to be addressed. There is no penalty for such a finding. However, the boater could be subject to a fine if stopped by law enforcement for not having the proper working safety equipment.
Most vessel examinations take 15 minutes or less; the examiner needn’t board the vessel, nor does it have to be in the water.
The safety items checked include adequate life vests or personal floatation devices for all; a throwable life preserver; working exhaust fan for a covered gas tank; a horn or warning device; and working running lights fore and aft, among other items.
In addition, the owner should present a current boat registration and a boat’s registration numbers should be at least 3-inches tall and of a color contrast to that of the hull.
To request a vessel exam, go to cgaux.org, click on “Get a Vessel Safety Check,” and provide the appropriate information.
Alternately, a boater can go to the websites for either of Charleston’s local flotillas: http://wow.uscgaux.info/about.php?unit=070-12-06 or http://wow.uscgaux.info/about.php?unit=070-12-08 and request a check.
David Desplaces and Michael Harvey, commanders of the East Cooper and Charleston flotillas, respectively, welcome all such requests and further encourage boaters to take one of the many popular safe boating classes offered by the Auxiliary. These, too, can be found on the websites.
The Coast Guard Auxiliary is the uniformed civilian component of the U.S. Coast Guard and supports the Coast Guard in nearly all mission areas. For more information, please visit www.cgaux.org .