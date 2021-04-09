Coalition ramps up prevention efforts against sexual assault

The South Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, one of South Carolina’s leading voices for the prevention of sexual and domestic violence, is raising awareness, ramping up prevention efforts, and pushing for change this Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM).
SAAM takes place during the month of April to increase public awareness about sexual violence and educate communities on how it can be prevented. South Carolina is building on the national theme, “We Can Build Safe Online Spaces,” led by the National Sexual Violence Resource Center reminding us that sexual harassment, assault, and abuse can happen anywhere, including in online spaces.
According to NSVRC, “Even though the abuse occurs behind a screen, the impact on the victim, their loved ones, and the community can be just as harmful as sexual violence committed in person.”
In addition to being aware of the importance of building safe online spaces, the organization is encouraging individuals, teens, parents and educators to get involved in addressing sexual violence in their communities, because everyone has a role to play in ending sexual violence.
“Over the past few months, a number of high-profile women have come forward with personal stories of survival, including our very own Senator Mia McLeod. And despite tireless efforts to change our cultural norms, survivors continue to be met with skepticism, disbelief or dismissal” said Sara Barber, the coalition's Executive Director. “From prevention efforts, to actively working eradicate rape culture, to believing survivors — we will never experience a South Carolina free from domestic and sexual violence unless each and every one of us does our part.”
With the recent launch of its “Level Up for Change” website, a resource hub of prevention tools to end sexual violence among teens, and the “What it means to ‘Be A Man’ in 2021” art contest, the coalition is seeking new and innovative ways to get SC teens engaged – because education on healthy relationships and consent creates a foundation that can aid in preventing intimate partner violence during teenage years and into adulthood.
To learn more about SCCADVASA and ways to support survivors visit www.sccadvasa.org.