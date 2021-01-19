Christian fiction writers create local writing group

From children's books to inspirational romance and cozy mysteries, all the writers in a newly established writers group on Sullivan’s Island have one characteristic in common – their desire to write Christian fiction.
The Lowcountry chapter of the American Christian Fiction Writers welcomes writers of all experience levels, from new writers to published authors. The 11-member group is looking to grow membership as the group enters its second year.
“It’s really intended to be spiritual and inspirational, educational and then to form those friendship bonds,” said Laurie Larsen, president of the group.
The local group formed one year ago after several members of the national ACFW organization were contacted about creating a Lowcountry chapter. Before the group formed, the closest chapter was in Anderson, a four-hour drive for Larsen.
The group’s first meeting was last February at Sunrise Presbyterian Church on Sullivan’s Island, but shortly after the meetings moved to Zoom due to COVID-19.
“We didn’t get that chance to really become strong friends in person before we had to go online,” Larsen said. “I’m hoping that we can now that we’re moving into our second year. I’m hoping that we can form that strong bond.”
The Zoom meetings follow a similar structure as the in-person meetings. At the start of the meeting, a member reads a devotional, then they go around the room and share prayer requests. Typically, a guest speaker gives a presentation on a specific topic and answers questions from members at the end. Finally, the group critiques any works submitted prior to the meeting. There’s also time for members to share their recent achievements – whether it’s finishing a chapter, receiving a positive review or securing a publishing deal.
Henderson said the group sticks to a strict two hour schedule, even if they don’t finish everything on their agenda.
In November, the group had a hybrid meeting where members could choose if they wanted to meet in person with masks or watch online. Larsen said the meeting was a success and she’s looking forward to hosting more hybrid meetings to meet each member’s comfort level.
Melissa Henderson, a member of the group, enjoys building connections with writers. She was already a member of the national ACFW organization when the idea for the local chapter came about.
“I was looking for a writers group to participate with that could help with critiques,” said Henderson. “You know you can always give your information to family and say, ‘Will you read this story?’ and of course they’re going to say it’s great.”
She said when it comes to critiques, there is no judgement or ridicule from members of the group, but they provide honest and constructive feedback.
Henderson said she has been writing since she was a little girl and now at 60-years-old, she still has a passion for writing and enjoys the process. She has two published children’s books, “Licky the Lizard” and “Grumpy the Gator,” both dedicated to her grandson Rowan. Her goal for this year is to write another children’s book dedicated to her granddaughter, Eden, who was born in November. She is active on her blog, melissaghenderson.com, and she writes faith-based articles for various websites. Part of her tagline is she writes inspirational stories laced with humor.
“Reminding us we can find humor in the simple moments in life. I just hope that in writing that my words, the words lead people in a closer relationship with God,” Henderson said.
One purpose of the group is to encourage members in their writing journey and provide support. Larsen, who writes inspirational romance, recently was stuck on a plot point and reached out to a member who previously had given a presentation on creative plotting. Larsen said they talked on the phone for an hour and by the end of the conversation Larsen knew exactly where she wanted the story to go. Larsen said it doesn’t matter what a person’s experience level is, each member can learn from another whether it’s about writing, marketing or other industry-related tips.
Larsen published her 21st book in 2020. Even though growing up she always loved to read and write, she didn’t become a published author until she was in the middle of a 30-plus-year career in corporate America.
“It was kind of when life was at its busiest – I was in a job where I was traveling a lot and I had two kids and one was seven and one was four – and an idea for a novel just kept hitting me in the brain,” Larsen said.
She dedicated an hour a day to writing her first book and finished on Mother’s Day almost 22 years ago. She continued writing one book a year covering a variety of genres until she discovered inspirational romance, which are love stories with Christian themes.
“It wasn’t until I decided to combine my love for romance writing with my faith as a Christian that I really felt like I hit on where I was supposed to be,” Larsen said.
One of her personal goals for 2021 is to go through her older books that are not in her current genre and give new life to them.
Larsen emphasized the group is a great resource for writers at any point in their writing journey. She said those who are still looking to find their niche in the Christian writing genre can learn from the diverse group of writers in the Lowcountry chapter.
Larsen said those interested in joining the group can come to two meetings before committing. In order to be a part of the local chapter, writers must become a member of the national organization.
For more information about joining the group, email sclowcountry@acfwchapter.com.