Children's Museum of the Lowcountry hosting virtual Noon Year's Eve celebration

The Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry (CML) recently announced they are holding a "VIRTUAL Noon Year’s Eve" celebration. On Thursday, Dec. 31, registered families can tune in for an exclusive livestream complete with music, stories, activities and crafts, and of course the ball drop at noon.
“With case numbers surging, we’re excited to be able to provide a safe and engaging program for families to do from home, or wherever the holiday takes them,” says Nichole Myles, executive director of the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry. “Having the ball drop at noon allows both the children and their parents to celebrate a New Year’s Eve tradition together while not staying up until midnight. The kids will love having hands-on activities, music, stories, games, and getting to watch the ball drop, and the parents will love celebrating early with their children.”
Event Details:
What: Noon Year’s Eve
When: Thursday, December 31; 11:00am-12:00pm
Where: virtual livestream – tune in from anywhere!
Tickets: 2 person Noon Year’s Bash in a Box $35
4 person Noon Year’s Bash in a Box $55
Raffles and giveaways starting at $10
Details: Each Noon Year’s Bash in A Box will include craft projects, activities, and games. Ticket holders will also receive a link to the Noon Year’s Eve livestream, featuring special guests Dr. Jean, Patti O’Furniture, and more!
For more information about this event, visit www.explorecml.org/cml-events/noon-years-eve/.