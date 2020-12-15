Children enjoy picnic and shopping spree as they 'Shop with a Cop'

In the true spirit of the holidays the Mount Pleasant Police Department, in a partnership with Chick-fil-A and Walmart at Oakland Market held their annual Shop with a Cop event on Friday, December 11.
Twenty children from across East Cooper elementary schools were chosen by their school guidance counselors to participate in the annual event.
The students first enjoyed an outdoor picnic courtesy of Chick-fil-A with their famous cow dressed in a Santa jacket joining the group. The meal included a toy cow for each child. Once lunch was over the children piled into police vans and were escorted by two motorcycle police officers, lights flashing, in a small motorcade across the parking lot to the Walmart where they were paired up with Mount Pleasant Police officers on a holiday shopping spree. Walmart provided a $2,000 grant to the police department so each child could spend $100 dollars on whatever they wanted.
The excited children sometimes looked a bit overwhelmed with all the choices, but eventually managed to find toys and other items to fill their carts. Many, also in the spirit of the holiday, decided to buy gifts for their family members as well.