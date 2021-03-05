Chick-fil-A opens applications for $5 million in nonprofit grants

Applications are open for the 2022 Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards grant program. For the second year in a row, Chick-fil-A, Inc. will award $5 million in grants to 34 deserving nonprofits that are Black-led or impacting communities of color in the areas of education, homelessness and hunger.
The 2022 True Inspiration Awards grants range from $50,000 to $350,000 and organizations have until May 31 to apply.
The Charleston County Parks Foundation, a nonprofit organization formed in 1990 by the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission, was a recipient of one of the 2021 True Inspiration Awards from Chick-fil-A. The foundation, which aims to help all local residents experience Charleston County Parks’ facilities and programs, received a $125,000 grant to help fund their mission.
Matt Rosebrock, CCPRC business development manager said when receiving the award, “We look forward to increasing the number of children and families we support, by continuing to remove barriers throughout underserved areas of Charleston County through the four foundation projects.”
The award went toward: The Genesis Project, the Pass It Forward Project, the McLeod Plantation Historic Site Project and the SK8 Forward Project.
The Genesis Project focuses on drowning prevention through aquatic programs in the Johns Island, Awendaw/McClellanville and Ravenel/Hollywood areas.
The Pass It Forward Project provides opportunities and scholarships for all members of the community to enjoy parks and programs.
The McLeod Plantation Historic Site Project supports cultural and historical research, preservation, interpretation and education for diverse audiences with an emphasis on underrepresented histories.
The SK8 Forward Project introduces skateboarding to those who may not have the opportunity to experience it, offering free admission, instruction, safety awareness and use of equipment while at the SK8 Charleston skate park.
“There are incredible nonprofit organizations across the U.S. and Canada working to address key issues that disproportionately affect communities of color in the areas of education, homelessness and hunger,” said Rodney Bullard, vice president of corporate social responsibility for Chick-fil-A, Inc. “Through our annual True Inspiration Awards, we are honored to help these organizations, based in the communities we serve, extend their impact, helping to pave the way for greater opportunity and equity.”
Last year’s 34 True Inspiration Awards recipients spanned two countries, 18 states and 29 cities, and positively impacted more than 230,000 individuals annually through their work.
Eligible nonprofits can apply for the grants on the Chick-fil-A website or can be nominated by a local Chick-fil-A restaurant Operator. In September, "Chick-fil-A One" members will have the opportunity to vote for nominated organizations located in their geographic region through the Chick-fil-A App. Last year, nearly one million people voted through the app to select the 2021 True Inspiration Awards recipients.
Since 2015, 171 organizations in 33 states, Washington, D.C. and Canada, have been awarded grants totaling $12 million. Learn more about the True Inspiration Awards application process here.