Cheers! Toast Under the Oaks returns

The Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission is hosting two Toast! Under the Oaks events at Johns Island County Park on April 1 and April 15.
Located amidst the park’s sweeping oak trees and grassy meadow, guests can enjoy wine, beer and live music from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Beer and wine is included with admission; a food truck will also be on site for each event with food available for a separate fee.
On April 1, live music will be provided by Davidson Fong, with the Oh Yah BBQ food truck there. On April 15, Aisha Kenyetta Duo will perform and The Lost Boys food truck will be on site.
Admission to each Toast! Under the Oaks event is $15 and tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets are limited to encourage social distancing. Registration is available for ages 21 and up. Visit CharlestonCountyParks.com or call 843-795-4386.
Safety will be the top priority at this event and masks will be required unless eating, drinking or engaging in physical activity.
Restrooms and hand sanitizer stations will be available at the event. Charleston County Parks requires guests to wear masks when interacting with staff, and staff will also wear masks and other personal protective equipment.
This is a family friendly event meant to be enjoyed while social distancing, so guests are encouraged to be mindful and courteous of neighbors.
Anyone consuming alcohol must show valid ID. Dogs are welcome as long as they remain leashed at all times. Tables and chairs will not be provided; guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets.
Johns Island County Park is located at 2662 Mullet Hall Road, just off River Road. The park is owned and operated by the Charleston County Parks and Recreation Commission and features miles of scenic trails for pedestrian and equestrian use.