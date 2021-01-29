Charleston Restaurant Foundation cancels 2021 Lowcountry Oyster Festival

The Charleston Restaurant Foundation (CRF) announced the cancellation of the 2021 Lowcountry Oyster Festival due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. After initially postponing in December, the CRF board decided to instead focus on the 2022 event.
“The health and safety of our guests, volunteers and the community have always been the number one priority of the Foundation,” says Jonathan Kish, president of the Charleston Restaurant Foundation. “Although we have been diligently working to modify the event with appropriate safety precautions, we believe that cancelling is the safest decision at this time. We appreciate the community's continued support of this charity event, and we look forward to next year’s festival.”
All remaining ticket holders will be notified by the ticket company and provided a full refund.