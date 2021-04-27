Charleston Harbor: Modern light show was a long time coming

“Charleston is said to be one of the worst lighted harbours in the world,” wrote the March 19, 1840, Southern Patriot.
The article clearly pointed out that given Charleston’s shipping importance coupled with the difficulties caused by offshore sandbars and crisscrossing channels, lighting the harbor was vital.
“Pilots never, in consequence, attempt to cross the bar at night,” the article stated. It was simply too dangerous.
It wasn’t until the late 1800s that lighting the harbor began in earnest. Some lights were placed atop buoys; others were put on tall pilings that stood in the water. Erected under the purview of the U.S. Lighthouse Service, all served as signposts for mariners entering and leaving the harbor.
Some marked the channel itself; others warned of shallows and shoals. Others, like the Range Light in front of Fort Moultrie, were visible beacons used as guideposts to mark the “range” between Point A to Point B. Two lights were needed to form a range – a front range light and a rear range light. There were also range lights on the peninsula. One was set atop a tall iron post erected at the Battery in White Point Gardens. Another was in the steeple of St. Philip’s Church.
Today, the harbor is so well lit that night brings a virtual strobe show of flashing red, green and white lights. Each has a distinct purpose. Some lights are constant; others flash at intervals, each with its own individual code. Some are buoys with bells. All are in place to safely point the way and which the prudent mariner understands.
This cacophony of blinking offers a confusing light show for the uninitiated. Most casual boaters at least know the basics. Red represents port (left) and green means right, or starboard, the term originating from the ancient “steerboard” placed on the right side of Viking vessels preceding the invention of the rudder.
There is also the famously confusing navigational standard called “Red Right Return,” which puts red on the “right” when entering or “returning” to port at night. Indeed, it can be confusing. Yet like the stoplights and blinking yellows that mark our roadways, they serve their purpose well.