Charleston Go Red for Women Luncheon goes virtual

The Charleston American Heart Association (AHA), the world’s leading nonprofit organization focused on heart and brain health for all, is going to have the first-ever Virtual Go Red for Women® Luncheon to support the fight to end heart disease and stroke in women. This signature event will be held as a virtual gathering, to prioritize the safety and well-being of guests and families during the coronavirus (COVID-19) public health crisis.
The event will be held on Thursday, May 21st from 12-1 p.m. Registered attendees will be asked to wear red and join other Go Red for Women supporters online. The event will feature inspiring survivor stories, Go Red for Women Chair Anita Zucker, the CEO of the InterTech Group, and Dr. Christine Holmstedt of MUSC Health.
“I’m really happy to support the American Heart Association because it is one of the associations that truly has worked to progress in a very positive manner to change peoples’ lives and help reduce the number of cardiac arrests and cardiac events that take place in this country,” says Zucker.
The Go Red for Women Luncheon is designed to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease the leading cause of death for women in the United States, as well as generate funds for lifesaving cardiovascular research for women. Community members with heart disease or those who have experienced a stroke are at an increased risk for COVID-19 complications, and the American Heart Association is taking quick action to find a solution.
Right now, they are fast-tracking a special $2.5 million fund for rapid response scientific research projects to investigate the specific cardiovascular implications of coronavirus, investing in short-term projects that can turn around results quickly - within 9-12 months.
Go Red for Women is nationally sponsored by CVS Health and locally sponsored by Life is Why sponsors MUSC Health and the InterTech Group. For more information about the event, visit CharlestonGoRedLuncheon.heart.org.
To register, visit heart.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_z6_o8SBYSg2n2JPHIdQ2bg.
