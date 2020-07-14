Charleston Gaillard Center to air all five Lowcountry Listens performances July 15

The Charleston Gaillard Center was thrilled to present Lowcountry Listens, a free, virtual music series showcasing local artists. Presented in part by PNC Bank, each performance was recorded on the Gaillard Center stage and aired online for five weeks.
Beginning June 3, viewers tuned into each performance on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. the Gaillard's website. Each performance featured three to four songs and a short interview; the 15-25 minute videos remain online for viewers to enjoy at their leisure.
The Charleston Gaillard Center will air selections from all five Lowcountry Listens performances on Wednesday, July 15 at 6 p.m. Tune in on gaillardcenter.org or on Gaillard Center's Facebook or YouTube channel.
The Lowcountry Listens lineup included:
- June 3 - Contemporary Violinist Daniel D., Featuring DJ Calculations Of and Keyboardist Beatman Fresh (Shelton Desaussure)
- June 10 - Brendan James
- June 24 - She Returns From War
- July 1- Grace Joyner
- July 8 - Will Blackburn