Charleston County waterparks open daily beginning in June

The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) opens its three waterparks – Splash Island in Mount Pleasant, Splash Zone on James Island, and Whirlin’ Waters in North Charleston for daily use beginning in June.
All three waterparks will begin operations at a limited capacity. Staff will encourage social distancing at the parks, and various sanitization protocols will be in place.
Guests will be required to wear masks when indoors or while interacting with staff.
Splash Island waterpark at Mount Pleasant Palmetto Islands County provides fun for toddlers to pre-teenage children.
Attractions include a 200-foot-long body flume, activity pool, a 16-foot-long otter slide, The Cyclone swirling water ride, and sprays, geysers, waterfalls and more.
Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark is located at North Charleston Wannamaker County Park and is the largest of the three waterparks owned by CCPRC.
Whirlin’ Waters features unique activities for all ages with attractions including the 60-foot-tall multi-person slide The Washout, the Big Splash Tree House, Rollin’ River lazy river, Big Kahuna wave pool, Tubular Twister slides, the Rip Tide Run mat racer slide and the Otter Bay kiddie area.
Splash Zone waterpark, located in James Island County Park, offers two 200-foot-long slides, a large leisure pool, a 500-foot-long lazy river, and a family play complex called The Rainforest.
The waterparks offer a full range of amenities including concessions, lockers for securing items, lounge chairs, showers and restrooms. Each waterpark is staffed with certified lifeguards. Park admission fees vary. Splash Passes offer unlimited waterpark access all season, and are available for sale at CharlestonCountyParks.com.