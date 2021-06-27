Charleston County Parks Foundation’s Swim For It Campaign provides free swim lessons to local community

While visiting the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission’s waterparks and beach parks this summer, guests can support a very worthy cause – helping others in the community learn how to swim.
According to the Center for Disease Control, 10 people die every day from unintentional drowning; of those, two are children ages 14 or younger. Drowning is the fifth-leading cause of unintentional injury-related deaths for children 14 and younger.
Visitors are encouraged to consider donating to Charleston County Parks Foundation’s Swim For It campaign, which raises money to prevent drownings through swim instruction and water safety classes.
Donations to Swim For It support aquatic safety programs in rural areas of Charleston County.
Donations can be made at the ticket booths of Splash Island waterpark in Mount Pleasant Palmetto Islands County Park, Splash Zone waterpark at James Island County Park, and Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark at North Charleston Wannamaker County Park.
Visitors to the West County Aquatic Center, as well as CCPRC’s beach parks – Kiawah Beachwalker Park, Folly Beach County Park and Isle of Palms County Park – can also make donations on site during their visit.
The Charleston County Parks Foundation also accept donations at https://justgiving.com/campaign/swimforit2021 and donations can also be made when registering for programs on CCPRC’s website, charlestoncountyparks.com.
A $25 donation funds a full set of swimming lessons for one person. The money raised from last summer’s Swim For It Campaign are providing swimming lessons for 125 community members this summer at the West County Aquatic Center.
A nonprofit 501(c) (3) organization, The Charleston County Parks Foundation was created in May 1990 by CCPRC to generate funding for the continued growth and development of the county park system, and to support increased leisure opportunities for residents.
The Swim For It campaign is a part of the Genesis Project, established in 2014 after the tragic drowning of a 13-year-old boy named Genesis Holmes. The project’s vision is to eliminate the number of drowning victims in Charleston County by providing the community with access to pools for swimming lessons, water safety classes, recreational programing and leisure activities.
For more information on the foundation or to make a donation to the Swim For It Campaign or other projects, visit CharlestonCountyParksFoundation.org.
Charleston County waterparks are currently open daily from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. until Aug. 15 and then weekends only until Labor Day weekend. Isle of Palms County Park and Kiawah Beachwalker Park are currently open 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.; Folly Beach County Park is open 8 a.m. to sunset. For more information on CCPRC’s parks, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com.