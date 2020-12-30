Charleston County Parks Foundation receives 2021 True Inspiration Award

The Charleston County Parks Foundation was recently named as a recipient of one of the 2021 True Inspiration Awards from Chick-fil-A. As a recipient of the award, the foundation, which aims to help all area residents experience Charleston County Parks’ facilities and programs, will receive a $125,000 grant to fund their mission.
The True Inspiration Awards were founded in 2015 to honor Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy. The awards honor and support community organizations from across the U.S. and Canada that are making a positive impact in the areas of hunger, homelessness and education. In 2020, Chick-fil-A announced that the awards would support Black-led nonprofits or those that impact communities of color.
The Charleston County Parks Foundation is a nonprofit organization formed in 1990 by the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC). Its mission is to help all residents experience Charleston County Parks and programs.
“We look forward to increasing the number of children and families we support, by continuing to remove barriers throughout underserved areas of Charleston County through the four foundation projects,” said CCPRC Business Development Manager Matt Rosebrock.
Presently, the foundation is working on: The Genesis Project, the Pass It Forward Project, the McLeod Plantation Historic Site Project and the SK8 Forward Project.
The Genesis Project focuses on drowning prevention in the Lowcountry by raising funds to offer aquatic programs in the Johns Island, Awendaw/McClellanville and Ravenel/Hollywood areas.
The Pass It Forward Project provides opportunities and scholarships for all members of the community to enjoy parks and programs.
The McLeod Plantation Historic Site Project supports the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission’s (CCCPRC) cultural and historical research, preservation, interpretation and education for diverse audiences with an emphasis on underrepresented histories at this site and throughout Charleston County Parks.
The SK8 Forward Project introduces the sport of skateboarding to those who may not have the opportunity to experience it, offering free admission, instruction, safety awareness and use of equipment while at CCPRC’s SK8 Charleston skate park.
The Charleston County Parks Foundation was one of 34 organizations recognized by this year’s awards. Organizations could apply online or be nominated by a Chick-fil-A operator; the Charleston County Parks Foundation was nominated by operator Jason Williams. Chick-fil-A customers were able to vote on the grant winners via the Chick-fil-A app.
For more information on The Charleston County Parks Foundation, call 843-762-2172 or visit www.CharlestonCountyParksFoundation.org.