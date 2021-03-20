Charleston County Parks and Charleston County Public Library offer Gold Pass Check Out Program

Charleston County Parks and the Charleston County Public Library announced a new partnership which will allow library patrons to check out a parks’ Gold Pass.
A Gold Pass can be checked out at any CCPL branch on an adult library card in good standing.
While the pass is checked out, the cardholder may use it for free admission into several county parks including James Island County Park, the Caw Caw Interpretive Center, Folly Beach County Park and many more.
Each open library location, including the Mobile Library, will receive 5 gold passes available for public use. The Gold Passes used for this program have been underwritten by the Charleston County Parks Foundation.
“We’re so excited to offer this program to Charleston County residents,” CCPRC Executive Director David Bennett said. “You can do so much in our parks, including reading a book, and we’re hoping that this program will make that easier to do. It also aligns perfectly with the mission of our Foundation to help all residents experience Charleston County Parks and programs.”
“At the Charleston County Public Library, one of our goals is to provide equitable access to community resources,” said CCPL Executive Director Angela Craig.
“Adding Gold Passes to our collection will ensure everyone in Charleston County has the opportunity to get outside and enjoy all the fun our county parks have to offer,” said CCPL’s Associate Director of Community Engagement Devon Andrews.
Each pass may be placed on hold and will have a circulation period of one week. The pass will be renewable up to two times if no waiting list exists. The passes will have a late fee of 20-cents per day and $20 will be charged to the patron if the card is lost. Gold Passes checked out from library branches do not include admission to the Holiday Festival of Lights.
Those interested in purchasing an annual Gold Pass can do so in-person at a park office, online at CharlestonCountyParks.com or over the phone at 843-795-4386.
For more information on the Charleston County Parks Foundation, call 843-762-2172 or visit www.CharlestonCountyParksFoundation.org.