Charleston County Mosquito Control operations notification

Aerial Operations Notification
Charleston County Mosquito Control (CCMC) may be aerially inspecting and treating standing water for aquatic stage mosquitoes throughout the County of Charleston September 8, 2020 through September 14, 2020. These operations will be conducted between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. These operations target sites with standing water in open spaces but will require flight over populated areas.
Ground Operations Notification
CCMC may be conducting ground adulticide operations using ultra low volume (ULV) spray trucks throughout Charleston County September 8, 2020 through September 14, 2020. These operations will be conducted based on comprehensive surveillance results. Daily schedules will be posted on our website at https://www.charlestoncounty.org/departments/public-works/mosquito-about.php