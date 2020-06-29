Charleston County Government to require face coverings in county buildings

In the continuing efforts to protect employees and citizens during the on-going pandemic, Charleston County is requiring everyone to wear a face covering while inside public county facilities effective Monday, June 29. This guidance is in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations as follows:
“CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission”
Employees are required to wear a face covering when entering the building, moving through common areas, or when within six feet of others.
Citizens are encouraged to continue conducting business virtually when possible and utilize our on-line service portal at charlestoncounty.org/clickandgo.php.
Friday, July 3, is a County Holiday in observance of Independence Day and the offices of Charleston County Government will be closed.
- The Bees Ferry Landfill will be closed on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4 and will resume normal hours on Monday, July 6 from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Staffed convenience centers will be closed on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4 and will resume normal hours on Sunday, July 5 from 1pm - 6pm.
- As a reminder, we request citizens practice safe social distancing when interacting with staff and other users of our convenience centers and landfill. These sites are for Charleston County residents only and staff may ask for identification. Commercial businesses are prohibited from using convenience centers.
Reminder- To protect the health and safety of our drivers, Charleston County Environmental Management will be collecting material contained inside your recycling cart ONLY. Do not leave material outside of your cart. Please flatten all cardboard boxes and cut them to size, if necessary. Overflow recyclable material may be dropped off at any one of Charleston County’s many dropsite locations.
