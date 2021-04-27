Charleston County elections board appoints new executive director

On April 21, Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration (BEVR) voted to appoint Isaac Cramer as its executive director.
“Isaac has the experience, vision, and leadership skills needed to exceed the standard of excellence expected by the Board. Isaac’s strategic plan for improving transparency and further facilitating the registration and voting process will usher the BEVR forward in our mission of conducting orderly, fair, and legal elections for the citizens of Charleston County,” said Board Chair Christie Companion Varnado.
“I am honored to be trusted with this role,” said Cramer. “I have dedicated much of my career to serving the voters of Charleston County, and I cannot wait to continue this work as a leader in our community. My goal is to always ensure legal elections while looking for innovative ways to encourage voter participation.”
Isaac Cramer began working at the BEVR in 2014, and was previously its project manager. He currently serves as legislative chairman for the South Carolina Association of Registration and Election Officials. During his time with BEVR, Cramer’s accomplishments include:
- Expanding absentee voting locations to cover a greater portion of Charleston County, including the North Charleston Coliseum and main library.
- Implementing a way to track mail-in ballots called “Ballot Scout.”
- Instituting a live chat service allowing voters to chat with the BEVR office online and receive the same services without having to call or email.
- Founding, developing and spearheading a county-wide program called “Your Vote, Our Veterans” in response to low voter turnout. This program recognizes local veterans and connects them with area students to help involve younger voters in the process of voting.
In 2018, Cramer won the State of South Carolina Excellence in Elections award for his work expanding absentee voting access and for his development of the “Your Vote, Our Veteran” program.
For more information on Charleston County Government news and services visit: www.charlestoncounty.org .