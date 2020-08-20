Charleston County compost operations update

Charleston County’s new composting vendor will have product available for sale at the Bees Ferry Landfill starting Monday, Aug. 17. McGill Environmental Systems took control of operations on July 6 and has agreed to a 10-year contract with Charleston County Government.
“This public–private partnership is of mutual benefit to the taxpayers of Charleston County,” said Solid Waste Committee chairman Brantley Moody. “Under this agreement, we will receive a share of revenues which we have not experienced in the past. Plus, retailers and citizens alike will utilize a great product from a company with a proven track record.”
To support our local landscape and garden supply businesses, McGill will be instituting a new pick-up pricing program starting Sept. 1. There will be more information to follow, so please visit mcgillcompost.com or charlestoncounty.org for additional details as they are made available. Compost made at the site is certified under the US Composting Council’s Seal of Testing Assurance program.
McGill brings nearly 30 years of compost manufacturing excellence and innovation, and operates six other composting facilities in the US and Ireland. “There are many reasons for us to be excited about Charleston. It’s a wonderful place to do business, with a long growing season and matching compost sales potential. It’s a County that really cares about recycling and the environment,” said Noel Lyons, President of McGill Environmental.
