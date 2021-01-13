Charleston County combating recycling contamination

Charleston County Environmental Management is launching a campaign to combat non-recyclable contamination found in the County's recycling program.
Non-recyclables frequently found in recycling carts include: plastic bags and plastic wrap, food waste, wood, concrete, Styrofoam, clothing, blankets, tanglers (i.e. cables, cords, hoses, belts), large plastic items, and household garbage. Non-recyclable contamination damages equipment, poses worker safety issues, and increases the cost of recycling.
To aid the community in reducing the contamination rate, staff will be peeking into recycling carts beginning in January. Staff will flip cart lids at random to ensure contents are accepted in the program. Carts with non-compliant contents will receive an “Oops” tag with educational information.
With the opening of the county's new Material Recovery Facility (MRF), citizens are being asked to ensure that they are "Recycling Right."
The County recycling program only accepts glass bottles & jars, aluminum & steel cans, plastic bottles & containers, paperboard & cardboard, and paper. Do not leave material outside of your cart. Flatten all cardboard boxes and cut them to size, if necessary. Overflow recyclable material may be dropped off at any one of Charleston County’s many drop site locations.
For more information on how to Recycle Right: recycle.charlestoncounty.org
If you or anyone you know would like to volunteer to assist with recycling education or to become a neighborhood captain, reach out to LaMonica Smalls LRSmalls@charlestoncounty.org.
Staff will focus on communities throughout Charleston County, including but not limited to:
Old Hobcaw, Mt Pleasant
Thursdays: Jan. 14, Jan. 28 and Feb. 11.
Snowden, Mt Pleasant
Mondays: Jan. 25, Feb. 8
6 Mile, Mt Pleasant
Tuesdays: Jan. 26 and Feb, 9.
Dates are subject to change due to weather and staffing availability.
For more information on recycling, contact the Charleston County Environmental Management Department at (843) 720-7111 or visit recycle.charlestoncounty.org.