Charleston County and Fetter Health Care to offer COVID-19 testing in August

Charleston County Government and Fetter Health Care Network will offer a fixed COVID-19 testing site at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center, located at 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston 29418. The site will offer drive-thru and walk-up testing options and there will be no prescreening for this testing location. Citizens are asked to wear face coverings, practice safe social distancing, and use the Montague Avenue entrance for testing.
Testing will occur on the following dates:
- Thursday, Aug. 6 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug.15 7 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
- Tuesday, Aug. 18 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Tuesday, Aug. 25 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“Due to the overwhelming response during our testing efforts over the last three months, Charleston County Emergency Management and Fetter Health have decided to operate a fixed testing location site to offer citizens another drive-thru or walk-up option to get a COVID-19 test,” said Deputy County Administrator of Public Safety Eric Watson. “Since May, we have tested over six thousand citizens with our goal to reach as many as possible. This new testing site will further help us in accomplishing that goal.”
“We want to encourage all Charleston County citizens who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to utilize this testing opportunity,” said Charleston County Emergency Management director Jason Patno. “I would also like to thank our partners at Fetter and Charleston County Emergency Management staff who have spent the last several months setting up and running these sites so that we can be a part of helping our community fight this pandemic.”
Currently, all insurance providers in South Carolina are covering the cost of COVID-19 testing. Patient insurance information will processed, in order to complete testing. No co-pays or deductibles are being charged. All patients will be served regardless of their ability to pay.