Charleston Beach Life Homes team collect 444 pounds of candy for Operation Gratitude

Realtor Suzy Kopp and her team at Charleston Beach Life Homes, based from their Keller Williams office located on Isle of Palms, were the area collection and delivery agents for Operation Gratitude's Halloween Candy Give-Back Program.
Since 2007, this charity's efforts have connected local neighborhoods with military and first responder heroes; this year they included front line COVID-19 workers in its distributions - honoring commitments to support the Americans who protect and give to communities in meaningful ways.
"We were more than just surprised by the volume of, and the number of generous donations from households throughout the Lowcountry. We are stunned." Ms. Kopp said, "My team just packed up and sent out 444 pounds of candy, more than quadrupling the amounts from previous years!"
To learn more about Operation Gratitude and the various programs and groups of recipients they support visit the website at www.operationgratitude.com.