Charles River Laboratories donates $30,000 to the Lowcountry Food Bank

The Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB) announced that Charles River Laboratories (Charles River) has donated $30,000 to help feed Lowcountry neighbors who struggle with hunger.
Employees from the local Charles River site have volunteered and helped pack food at the LCFB for many years. "As COVID-19 continues to impact food needs within our community, the LCFB has been busy keeping up with demand for food assistance," said Greg Marshall, CVP and Chief Operating Officer, Charles River Microbial Solutions. "This donation will help the LCFB continue to alleviate food insecurity with nutritious food needed by their partner agencies and schools throughout coastal South Carolina that serve our community's most vulnerable."
COVID-19 has created a tremendous increase in the demands on the LCFB and its partner agencies. The LCFB is meeting increased food needs while meeting challenges like higher costs of food procurement, tightening of the food supply chain and the need to modify how food is safely distributed to the community.
"We are delighted that Charles River is supporting the LCFB to help us feed our neighbors in this time of great need," said Pat Walker, LCFB President and CEO. "When business leaders step up and give, it makes a significant impact for those we serve in the Lowcountry."