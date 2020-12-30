Charity golf tournament seeks teams, sponsors

Trident Medical Center’s Lowcountry Transitions is hosting an annual golf tournament to benefit the “Mental Health Heroes.” (mhheroes.com)
Trident is asking its community partners to participate, as well as, become a sponsor for this charitable event. All donations are tax deductible.
Each hole sponsorship amount is $500 and marketing materials can be displayed in the Dunes West clubhouse prior to and during the event. duneswestgolfclub.com
This tournament will include a flight time beginning at 9:30 a.m., a hole-in-one Toyota vehicle prize, longest drive and longest putt challenges. A team of four is a $500 donation.
Trident notes that "whether you are involved with the community mental health centers, a partner, an advocate or family member, you each have the power to change an individual’s life for the better." Teams can register and/or become a sponsor online at https://www.mhheroes.com/golf/
Participation in this benefit tournament will greatly impact the lives of many Lowcountry residents who need life sustaining essentials.
The tournament will be limited to the first 36 teams to register.