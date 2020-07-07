Change in Mount Pleasant Farmers Market operating hours

The Town of Mount Pleasant Farmers Market will return to its regular operating hours, 3:30–7 p.m., beginning July 7. The market is open every Tuesday at the Farmers Market Pavilion on Coleman Boulevard.
The Farmers Market, which began its regular season as a strictly limited Essential Farm Goods Market, has added a limited number of pre-made food vendors in recent weeks along with the return of live music. In the coming weeks, more vendors will be phased in while still maintaining distancing measures.
A hand-washing station and hand-sanitizing stands are provided.
“The community has been wonderful with their support of the market,” said market manager Tracy Richter. “The added local vendors have many products that complement the fresh produce available now.”
The Farmers Market offers the community an alternative to indoor shopping and provides healthy options for a balanced diet. Eating fresh produce is one of the best ways to strengthen immune systems.
Customers are limited at each booth and are asked to stay at least 6 feet away from others while shopping and in lines. No sampling is allowed. Customers are asked to purchase produce they have touched, and masks are encouraged.
For more information, visit experiencemountpleasant.com/play and facebook.com/MountPleasantFarmersMarket.