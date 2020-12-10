Chamber seeking donations to help hospitality workers affected by pandemic

The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce (MPCC) Foundation has partnered with Feed the Need to raise money for East Cooper hospitality workers who have been adversely affected financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This initiative called The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Foundation Presents Operation Hospitality Relief - A Holiday Fundraiser, currently has over $10,000 pledged by the MPCC Foundation and by Feed the Need to establish a holiday assistance fund.
They are asking for additional donations from the East Cooper community. The East Cooper Hospitality Association (ECHA) will submit funding recipient nominations to The Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Foundation for hospitality employees who have experienced extreme financial hardships due to COVID-19.
Everyone is invited to take part in this fundraiser to help the East Cooper hospitality community by making a donation by December 15; these donations are tax deductible.
You can donate via venmo.com, under the handle @MountPleasant-Chamber, or you can mail a tax deductible donation by check to:
Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce Foundation, PO Box 1635, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29465.