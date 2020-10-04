CCSD expands partnership with county library system to aid students

Charleston County School District continues to expand and improve their partnership with the Charleston County Public Library. The latest program, L2 (L Squared) comes on the heels of the 2020 Summer Reading partnership.
L2 allows all CCSD students to have full access to the library's physical and digital collections, simply by using their school district username. This will remove barriers to student access and greatly increase the number of resources available to them. Students using the school district's new eBook and audiobook platform, Sora will be able to simply toggle to the CCPL's digital collection.
CCPL has an incredible amount of digital resources, which will greatly expand student access. According to Christy James, Library Media Services Coordinator, the two agencies keep finding ways to connect resources for students and families.
“The Summer Reading program really has opened opportunities for other smaller partnerships, volunteer opportunities, and ways to work together throughout year,” said James. “This is a huge step to give all students access to the public library. Especially now, it is more important than ever.”
Through the Summer Reading program, officials from both agencies learned that kids often have transportation issues and are unable to get to the physical branches throughout the school year and even more so in the summer.