CCSD athletics pausing competition through January 10, 2021

The Charleston County School District will halt all winter sports games and competitions through Sunday, January 10, 2021, as a precaution against the further spread of COVID-19.
Conditions will be revisited during the first week in January to determine if teams can return to normal schedules by January 11, 2021. Schools will work to reschedule all regional games that are missed during this time period.
“Our data show that the number of COVID-19 quarantines following games has been much higher among athletes than the rate among the general student body in schools,” said Jeff Borowy, Chief Operating Officer. “This is simply a move to help safeguard the overall health and safety of our student-athletes during the holiday period.”
High school teams will be allowed to continue with practices for varsity winter sports through December 30, using strict safety protocols. Decisions about practice beyond that time will depend on conditions during the first week in January.
“The normal protocols related to positive cases and close contact tracing will be in effect for all teams, and a single case will result in the suspension of practice for the entire team,” Borowy said.