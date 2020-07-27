CCPL’s Summer Reading program extended through Aug. 31

Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) and Charleston County School District (CCSD) have extended this year’s Summer Reading program through the end of August to allow participants of all ages to have even more time to read and collect prizes. The program’s original end date was Aug. 15.
“While we wait for school to begin, we are happy to extend our Summer Reading program and give our patrons a chance to keep reading for fun, prizes, and to avoid the Summer Slide,” said CCPL Executive Director Angela Craig.
This is the third year that CCSD and CCPL have partnered to implement the programs, and as part of the collaboration, every student has been automatically registered for the program that corresponds to their age. Not a CCSD student? No problem. Registration is still open. Just visit ccpl.org/summeronline to sign-up and start logging your reading today.
This year’s theme for Summer Reading is Imagine Your Story, and there are exciting prizes and virtual online programs for children, teens, and adults. It’s as simple as this: Read. Log. Win.
Prizes are available for pickup via curbside service at participating CCPL branches. Hours and availability are subject to change. Visit ccpl.org/curbside for details or to schedule your pickup. Please note that because of the expiration date for some of the items included, the grand prize winners for each program will be drawn on Aug. 15.
Children: Kids ages 11 and younger can earn prizes for reading or listening to stories. Rewards are distributed to kids who complete five, 15, and 30 hours of reading. Prizes include the S.C. Reading Medal, a Summer Reading T-Shirt, a brand-new K-5th grade book, vouchers for local attractions, and more. Each branch will also have a grand prize of a family four-pack of Charleston County Parks waterpark passes, a set of Brain Blox, an Arbordale book, and more from our generous sponsors! Enjoy a loaded schedule of virtual programs on CCPL's Facebook page (facebook.com/ChasCoLibrary) and website (ccpl.org) including live performances, STEM activities, crafts, and cooking lessons. Summer Reading for Babies is for pre-readers. Participants who complete 23 of the activities receive a board book, shaker egg, and storytime scarf.
Teens: Students entering grades 6-12 can win cool prizes for reading whatever they like. Teens are rewarded when they read five, 15, and, 30 hours. Prizes include earbuds, fidget spinners, vouchers for local restaurants and attractions, a brand-new YA/middle grade book, a Summer Reading t-shirt, Charleston County Parks waterpark passes, and more. Teens are eligible for weekly prize drawings for reading only five pages or five minutes per week. Twenty teens system-wide will win the grand prize, a $50 gift card and Kindle Fire 7 tablet.
Adults: Participants ages 18 and older earn prizes for reading five, 15, and, 30 hours. Prizes include CCPL swag, a brand-new adult title, and a Summer Reading t-shirt. Adults who earn at least 200 points per week are entered into weekly drawings for gift cards. Four grand prize winners system-wide will receive a prize valued at $200.
For more information on virtual online programs, prizes and prize pickup, reading lists and registration, visit ccpl.org/summeronline.