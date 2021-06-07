CCPL expands operating hours, services, and programs

On June 1, Charleston County Public Library relaunched some of its operations, expanding hours and pre-pandemic services, as well as offering free outdoor in-person programming to patrons. Indoor programs remain suspended.
In the wake of the pandemic, CCPL cut back public hours on Wednesdays to provide staff more time for pandemic-operational logistics including quarantining items. CCPL recently stopped quarantining items. Most CCPL branches will now offer a full day of services on Wednesdays, expanding hours to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
CCPL has also expanded hours at two of its smaller branches, McClellanville and Edisto. The hours are:
Edisto:
- Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Closed Wednesday
- Thursday, 2-6 p.m.
- Friday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m
- Saturday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Closed Sunday
McClellanville:
- Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Closed Wednesday
- Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Closed Sunday
Library operating hours vary between branches and are subject to change. For a complete list of branch hours, visit ccpl.org/branches or contact your local branch.
Edisto and McClellanville, which had only been operating curbside, will again allow patrons inside their facilities. The Folly Beach and Village libraries remain closed to patrons, offering curbside services only.
Several one-on-one specialty services will resume. To protect against the spread of COVID-19, Book-a-Librarian and other one-on-one services had been suspended. Among these services, the popular Book-a-Librarian program is returning. This allows a patron to make an appointment with a librarian for one-on-one help with subjects such as technology, resume-writing, job-hunting, etc. CCPL also provides other one-on-one services such as telehealth, notary, and rental assistance.
In-person programs are also resuming outside the library's branches. Check with your local library throughout the summer to see what fun outdoor programs they are offering.
CCPL continues to follow CDC and Charleston County guidance to ensure all patrons and staff are protected against the spread of COVID. Per a Charleston County requirement, masks are optional for fully vaccinated patrons and staff. All CCPL buildings continue to adhere to occupancy limits, so you may experience a wait before entering a branch. We encourage patrons to spend no more than one hour in the building to allow more patrons to have an opportunity to use the library.
Patrons are required to wear a mask if they are receiving one-on-one/extended service in which the patron is requesting more than 15 minutes of assistance and/or are closer than six feet. Staff may refuse one-on-one service to patrons who do not wear a mask.
For the branches that remain closed to the public, curbside pick-up services are still available. For details on how to use curbside services, as well as making an appointment online, visit ccpl.org/curbside or call your local library branch.
Though patrons may now enjoy outdoor programs, in-branch programs and room bookings remain suspended. However, virtual programs will continue on the website, with access to a calendar of virtual events, and on the library's Facebook page.
For updates and information on CCPL operations, visit ccpl.org, contact your local library branch, or connect with the library on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.