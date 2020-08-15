CCPL closes three regional libraries to undergo renovation construction

Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) is closing three regional libraries on Saturday, Aug. 22 to undergo renovations as part of the ongoing referendum-funded project. Otranto Road Regional Library, John’s Island Regional Library and the Cynthia Graham Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library will receive the following updates:
- new interior finishes
- replacement of shelving
- refreshed collection items (books, audiobooks, etc.)
- new furniture
- technology upgrades
- new designated children and teen areas
The project could take up to a year to complete and is being constructed by M.B. Kahn Construction. The designs were created by McMillan Pazdan Smith (MPS).
During the closure, items placed on hold will automatically be rerouted to the default locations listed below:
- Items from Otranto Road will be rerouted to Dorchester Road Regional Library
- Items from Hurd/St. Andrews will be rerouted to Main Library
- Items from John’s Island will be rerouted to Baxter-Patrick James Island Library
Patrons who wish to route their items to another location may either select another location when placing a hold online or call one of our branches. The three branches that will be closed will continue operating their phone number as a hotline number so patrons can leave messages that staff will return.
Book returns will remain available on site of the three closing branches until Sunday, Aug. 30. After this date, patrons can return items to any other open location.
Following the completion of this work, Dorchester Road Regional Library and Mount Pleasant Regional Library will begin renovations.
In 2014, Charleston County voters passed a $108.5 million referendum to build five libraries and update the existing branches. As part of that project, the Wando Mount Pleasant Library opened in June 2019, the Baxter-Patrick James Island Library opened in November 2019, the St. Paul/Hollywood Library opened on June 8, 2020 (with limited services due to the pandemic) and the Bees Ferry West Ashley Library is expected to open this fall. The R. Keith Summey North Charleston Library is currently in the design phase.
For more information on CCPL, visit ccpl.org or connect with the library on social media.