CCPL celebrates National Library Week and Library Outreach Day with pop-up events, outreach programs, social media giveaways, and more

National Library Week which began on April 4 and ends April 10 and National Library Outreach Day, April 7, are being celebrated by the Charleston County Public Library with a series of events, including the official launch of its state-of-the-art Mobile Library.
“At CCPL, just like many other libraries throughout the country, our focus extends well beyond the walls of our physical branches,” said Outreach Manager Kathleen Montgomery. “Our outreach efforts are key to our mission of providing equitable access to library services and reaching the most in-need populations in the County.”
Highlights of the week include:
- Pop-up events throughout the community featuring the new Mobile Library as well as fun giveaways.
- The launch of CCPL and CARTA’s Books on Buses program (details coming soon).
- A live, virtual story time aboard the Mobile Library (Friday, April 9 at 10 a.m. on CCPL’s Facebook).
- Social media giveaways throughout the week, and more.
The community pop-up events will give the public a chance to see CCPL’s new library on wheels. In addition to a small collection of books, audiobooks and DVDs/Blu-rays, the Mobile Library features eight computers, Wi-Fi access, onboard equipment for mobile programs, wheelchair accessibility, and more.
The Mobile Library makes stops throughout the county, with the goal to reach the unserved or underserved communities in Charleston. For a full list of stops and more information, visit ccpl.org/outreach.
“Library workers play a critical role in meeting the needs of our community, from connecting patrons to local social and health services, to career and small business development assistance and free access to tools that transform lives through education and lifelong learning,” said CCPL Executive Director Angela Craig. “I encourage everyone to take a moment and thank our library staff members for the services they provide and to remind all who depend on them that we are here for you.”
To show appreciation for library staff and the work they do throughout the year, library users are invited to “Submit a Star” by providing a testimonial about their favorite library employee online at ala-apa.org/nlwd. Each testimonial will be posted in the “Galaxy of Stars” on the NLWD website to honor deserving library workers.
For more information on CCPL’s Outreach Department, including all of the community services they offer, visit ccpl.org/outreach. For other CCPL info, visit ccpl.org, contact your local library branch, or connect with the library on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.