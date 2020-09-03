Catch ‘Em For A Cause brings foster children to water

Fishing is one of the few, naturally socially distanced activities that has gained popularity during the pandemic and a right of passage for many Lowcountry youth. On Saturday, Aug. 22 some of our community’s most deserving youth had a chance to get out on the water and cast a line.
The First Annual Catch ‘Em for a Cause tournament brought more than 70 anglers across South Carolina coastal waters for a day of fishing to benefit the Carolina Youth Development Center (CYDC) and Vantage Point Foundation (VPF). CYDC is a residential group home for young victims of abuse and neglect. VPF supports post 9/11 military veterans in their reintroduction to civilian life. Both groups have experienced their share of trauma, and neither are letting it dictate their futures.
“It was a successful, first year event,” said VPF executive director, Mark Holyfield. The tournament raised over $11,000 to be split between the two organizations. “But beyond the fundraising, the opportunity for the veterans to share their love and knowledge of fishing with the kids from CYDC was an immeasurable experience,” added Holyfield.
Through the generosity of the Isle of Palms Exchange Club, the kids and vets met at the club's newly built pier for a day of fishing, kayaking and camaraderie. For many of the kids, it was the first time they help a fishing pole. For all of the kids, it was the first opportunity they had to leave the CYDC campus since the pandemic began in mid-March.
“As a group home, we have been diligent about keeping our kids safe and minimizing their opportunity for COVID exposure,” said Katy Calloway, VP of advancement at CYDC. “The IOP Exchange Club offered an opportunity to have a closed event, outside in a beautiful setting, where we could socially distance. The experience for our kids was invaluable.”
The tournament invited anglers of all ages to “fish where you wish” by participating in a saltwater or a freshwater division and accessing water wherever it suits. Several competitors fished inshore from boats while some younger anglers fished from the ponds in their neighborhoods.
“We wanted this to be an all-ages tournament and encourage families and kids to enter,” said Keri Scougale, CYDC’s director of development. “It was great because the three winners in the freshwater division were all under 16 years old.” First place prizes in both divisions included cash awards up to $500, full size Yeti coolers and rods and reels donated by Shimano and valued at upwards of $600 each.
“Next year will be even better, now that we’ve laid the groundwork for an annual event, we hope to have even more participation,” added Scougale. The date for the 2021 tournament will be announced via the Facebook event page in the coming weeks.
“Veterans want continue to serve and partnering with the youth at CYDC is a natural fit for both groups,” said Holyfield. CYDC and VPF plan to continue the partnership through events and volunteer opportunities when people can once again interact without concern.
For more information or to make a donation, visit the organizations online at CYDC.org and VantagePointFoundation.org. For information on the Catch ‘Em For A Cause tournament, like its Facebook page at Facebook.com/events/2214200578704865.