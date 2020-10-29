CARTA offers free rides on election day

The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority wants residents to "Roll to the Polls" and is offering fare-free service on all of its routes on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3. The authority’s board recently approved the measure at its monthly board meeting. The new policy also extends to future general election days.
Also, through Nov. 2, riders who present an “I Voted” sticker upon boarding will receive a free ride to their next destination.
“Public transit is a public service and CARTA is helping to reduce mobility concerns for Lowcountry voters on Election Day,” said CARTA Board Chairman Mike Seekings. “We want to make transportation to the polls simple and accessible for eligible voters, not just now, but for years to come. We’re happy to accomplish that through this initiative.”
For more information on routes and schedules, visit RideCARTA.com.