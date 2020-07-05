Carolina Youth Development Center receives $5K donation from Southwest

Carolina Youth Development Center (CYDC) recently received a $5,000 donation from Southwest Airlines, the internationally known airline carrier.
Since 1985 Southwest Airlines has proudly hosted the LUV Classic Golf Tournament and Party, donating more than $18 million to children’s charities over the last 34 years. Due to COVID-19, Southwest made the difficult decision to cancel the LUV Classic Tournament and Party, originally scheduled for October. In an effort to still celebrate the event’s milestone 35th year, Southwest Airlines is donating $1 million dollars to 101 charities who focus on serving local children, their families and communities.
“We understand the challenging decision of having to cancel an annual fundraiser during this unprecedented time, as CYDC had to make a similar decision to cancel two major annual fundraisers this year,” said Beverly Hardin, CYDC CEO. “It says a great deal about an organization like Southwest, that they are maintaining their commitment to supporting local children and families by making this type of investment during a time when so many of us are facing more expenses, diminished revenue and unpredictable financial circumstances. CYDC’s ability to provide stable care for our children and families is a result of community leaders like Southwest who are committed to supporting communities and children and families, particularly in tough times.”
Announcing the company’s commitment to continuing their longstanding tradition of helping children’s charities, Southwest said, “We look forward to supporting local organizations positively impacting our community because we believe community is more than a place — it’s at the heart of what brings us together.”
CYDC’s mission is to protect children, empower families and prepare youth for adulthood by providing a safe environment, educational support, and career readiness in collaboration with families and community partners. They provide services to more than 800 children and families and housing for up to 48 residents across two campuses in North Charleston and Berkeley County.
