Carolina Youth Development Center re-accredited by Council on Accreditation

Carolina Youth Development Center (CYDC) recently received re-accreditation by the Council on Accreditation (COA), one of the main accrediting bodies for health and human service providers.
While CYDC has maintained accreditation consecutively since 1980 as a group living facility, this year’s accreditation recognized the organization as a residential treatment center.
“Accreditation is a tremendous achievement for our organization,” said CYDC CEO Beverly Hardin. “It recognizes that we have continually successfully implemented high-performance standards and deliver quality services to our community. It also recognizes the efficacy of our administrative and financial practices which is impactful to our donors and grantors. These standards are particularly important this year as we begin to serve higher needs populations and focus on the treatment of the children and family as a residential treatment center.”
The COA accreditation process involves a detailed review and analysis of an organization’s administration, management and service delivery functions against international standards of best practice. The standards driving accreditation ensure that services are well-coordinated, culturally competent, evidence-based, outcomes-oriented and provided by a skilled and supported workforce. COA is also an approved accreditor of Qualified Residential Treatment Programs (QRTPs) under the Family First Prevention Services Act (FFPSA).
With accreditation as a residential treatment facility, CYDC is renewing its commitment and focus on treating children and families who have experienced trauma. Accreditation will allow CYDC to begin caring for children and their families that require a higher level of therapeutic care.
“The CYDC board of directors and greater community are proud of CYDC and their accomplishment of being re-accredited and now as a residential treatment center,” said CYDC Board Chair, Rita Daily. “For the past four years, this team of passionate individuals has worked tirelessly investing in training, hiring for new staff positions, updating policies and procedures and emphasizing treatment across all aspects of CYDC services. We could not be more excited to see their hard work result in this recognition as they continue providing exemplary care to Lowcountry youth and families.”