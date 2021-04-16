Carolina Youth Development Center hosts 20th annual golf tournament

The Carolina Youth Development Center will host its 20th Annual Golf Tournament on May 4 at Bulls Bay Golf Club in Awendaw.
The tournament will feature a round of golf on the Bulls Bay Golf Club course, games and a raffle.
Players will also receive food and beverages at hospitality stations located throughout the course.
Proceeds will benefit CYDC, which serves over 900 children and families each year through its residential and community based programs.
CYDC’s residential care spans two campuses (Berkeley County Campus and Charleston County Campus), providing a home-like setting for children in the foster care system, youth transitioning into adulthood, and youth experiencing homelessness.
CYDC also provides a variety of community based programs including the Strengthening Families Parenting Program, Family Support Center, afterschool and summer programs, and in-home community-based prevention services.
For more information on how to register and for COVID-19 guidelines visit cydc.org/golf2021.
- WHO: Carolina Youth Development Center
- WHAT: 20th Annual Golf Tournament
- WHEN: Tuesday, May 4. Registration Begins at 9 a.m. Shotgun Start at 11 a.m.
- WHERE: Bulls Bay Golf Club, 995 Bulls Bay Blvd, Awendaw