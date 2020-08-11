Carolina Youth Development Center and Vantage Point Foundation co-host fishing tournament

Carolina Youth Development Center (CYDC) and Vantage Point Foundation (VPF) will co-host the inaugural Catch ‘Em For A Cause fishing tournament on Saturday, Aug. 22 in the greater Charleston area.
The fish-in-place event is open to anglers of all ages, with saltwater and freshwater divisions. Fish-in-place, whether it’s your backyard, neighborhood pond, off the dock or on the boat.
Photographed entries will be submitted via email and winners and prizes will be announced via live stream video. The event also includes a raffle for a half-day private fishing charter and a Big Green Egg with nest and tools. Tickets are $50 and available at the event website: Event.Gives/CatchEm.
Proceeds will benefit programs of CYDC, an organization dedicated to providing a safe, stable place to call home for children who are living in the foster care system and VPF, who provides support for post 9/11 military veterans during their re-introduction to civilian life. The event is being held in partnership with the Isle of Palms Exchange Club whose mission is to provide opportunities to make our community a better place to live through four programs of service: Americanism, community, youth and the prevention of child abuse.
For event information, registration and sponsorship info visit Event.Gives/CatchEm.