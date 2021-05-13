Carolina One RE presents checks to nonprofit organizations

Carolina One Real Estate Services (CORE), recognized eight local non-profits at its first awards distribution ceremony of 2021.
The CORE Charitable Contributions Committee, comprised of Carolina One Sales Associates and chaired by agents Tom Tillery and Paige Pollack, presented checks of $1,500 each to the Association for the Blind, Helping and Lending Outreach Support, Lowcountry Food Bank, Home Works of America, East Cooper Community Outreach, Palmetto Military Support Group, Respite Care of Charleston, and Helping Hands of Goose Creek.
The charitable contributions committee was established in 2006 to distribute grants to Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester county non-profit organizations. The committee consists of one Carolina One Real Estate Agent from each of the company’s 14 tri-county area offices. The goal of the committee is to improve the quality of life in each of these counties by supporting various organizations that serve these communities. To date the company has donated nearly $300,000 to worthy non-profit organizations.
Applications are accepted from non-profit organizations that serve people who live in Berkeley, Charleston, or Dorchester counties; are recognized by the IRS as a non-profit; are not a political or lobbying organization and do not discriminate on the basis of age, sex, race, color, sexual orientation, national/ethnic origin or disability.
Organizations must complete the application and include a copy of the IRS letter certifying their 501(c)3 status or submit an IRS letter of eligibility. All completed applications should be emailed to ttillery@carolinaone.com, Subject: Charitable Contributions Application no later than September 30, 2021. Any questions should be directed to Tom Tillery, Committee Co-Chairman, at (843) 442-4072.
For application information, please visit our website www.CarolinaOne.com.