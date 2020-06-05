CARES Act funding now available

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is providing funding to the Charleston County Community Development Department from the CARES Act to be used to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). The County received Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds in the amount of $1,090,016 and Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) funds in the amount of $535,900. These funds are now available, and citizens can contact the organizations listed below for assistance. Citizens must meet HUD eligibility requirements to receive assistance and must live outside the City of Charleston (the City receives its own HUD funding).
Emergency Financial Assistance (rent, mortgage, utility assistance)
- Charleston Trident Urban League: 843-769-8173
- Humanities Foundation: 843-284-5109
- Origin SC: 843-628-2301 or originsc.org/homeless-prevention
- James Island Outreach: 843-762-3653 or jioutreachinfo@gmail.com
- East Cooper Community Outreach: click here to find the application or call 843-416-7120 and please leave a detailed message.
Fighting Hunger
- Charleston Area Senior Citizens - Meals on Wheels of Charleston: 843-722-4127
- East Cooper Meals on Wheels: 843-881-9350 or ecmow.org
- Lowcountry Food Bank: 843-747-8146 ext. 100. Partner agencies and drive-thru distributions are being developed, updates can be viewed at lowcountryfoodbank.org/findhelp
Prescription Assistance (for uninsured individuals)
- East Cooper Community Outreach: 843-416-7145
Legal Services (including evictions)
- Charleston Pro Bono Legal Services: 843-853-6456, info@charlestonprobono.org, www.charlestonprobono.org
Individuals/Families Experiencing Homelessness
- One80 Place received funding for rapid re-housing and shelter. For individuals and families currently experiencing homelessness, please complete a brief survey at lowcountrycoc.org/get-help. If you don’t have access to the internet, please call 843-737-8357
- Origin SC received funding for hotel/motel stays: 843-628-2301 or originsc.org/homeless-prevention