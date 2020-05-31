Camp Happy Days to celebrate annual camp differently this summer

For more than 35 years Camp Happy Days has given children battling cancer and their siblings a cost-free, week-long summer camp that takes place over the Fourth of July. An overnight camp where 275 children battling cancer get to be with other kids going through the same experience. A place where kids just get to be kids in a magical and fun-filled place. It is Camp Happy Days’ signature program and one that children no matter what age, from 4 to 16, wait all year to attend.
This year, due to COVID-19, camp is going to look different but is still going to be the best week of the year! Camp Happy Days is proud to announce Camp In A Box 2020, a virtual camp that will bring our campers together in a way that has never been done before. Though we cannot physically be together, our community will gather virtually to enjoy being with one another while having lots of fun. A great benefit of this new format is the ability for new families and families with a child in the hospital to experience Camp Happy Days.
A few days before camp starts, each camper will receive a physical box filled with wonderful activities, such as Kickin’ Kitchen recipes, decorating a derby car, and a canvas paint project from Painter’s Pit. Once they receive their box, the real fun begins.
On Sunday, June 28 there will be an opening ceremony to kick off the week and each day will be filled with a few activities broken down by age and gender. Camp Happy Days will be re-introducing old favorites such as Monkey Fists, introducing new sure-to-be-favorites, such as virtual Cabin Chat check-ins and of course have traditional camp favorites such as teambuilding, their annual Prom, the infamous Talent Show and the ribbon ceremony. Camp Happy Days will close out the week, on July 3, with the closing ceremony. Fourth of July fun will be included in the boxes for families to enjoy together.
Dedicated and incredible volunteers and counselors will be leading the way with special touches and smiles only they can provide for the campers. Gift cards will be donated to provide lunch for each family during this week.
Each day, meals will be provided to the families from our partnering restaurants: Kickin’ Chicken, Swing-n-Swine, Mosaic, Maple Street, and Charleston Outdoor Catering by Jamie Westendorff. In addition, every day each restaurant will pick a day to provide lunch to each child, and their guardians, at the Oncology Department at MUSC along with the entire staff.
For counselors and volunteers, Camp Happy Days will choose one day for them to come and pick up lunch catered by Westendorff in a central location.
Safety and bringing joy to campers are the most important part of the camp mission.
For more information, please visit camphappydays.org/camp-in-a-box or contact Siobhan Mendetzki at Siobhan@camphappydays.com or 843-642-5398.