Camp Happy Days hosting its first benefit concert for kids with cancer

Camp Happy Days, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing support and services to South Carolina’s children diagnosed with cancer and their families, announced it will be hosting Hope Rocks! its first benefit concert on April 30.
Presented by APECS Aerospace, in association with Heritage Pools, Hope Rocks! aims to bring the Charleston community together for a night of fun and philanthropy to support Camp Happy Days’ 14 cost-free, year-round programs.
Charleston’s own and 2018 South Carolina Lowcountry Music Hall of Fame inductees The Blue Dogs will be rocking ‘The Field’ at Firefly Distillery and DJ Natty Heavy will be spinning pre-concert tunes. Emcee and meteorologist, Josh Marthers, will be hosting the event. Auction items will be available to bid on virtually.
Ample space at Firefly means the event will be socially distanced. Tickets will be sold in pods of up to four individuals that will be safely spaced 8-feet apart, and all DHEC and CDC guidelines pertaining to masking and capacity will be followed.
Tickets for pods of up to four individuals, which include two beer truck drink tickets and one food truck meal ticket per person, are available now. Tables for groups of eight and event sponsorships, which include an open bar, food stations, tables and chairs, and private restrooms, are also available.
To learn more about the event or to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.camphappydays.org/hoperocks .
Proceeds will benefit Camp Happy Days and support kids facing pediatric cancer in South Carolina. Since 1982, Camp Happy Days has offered support, encouragement and services to South Carolina’s children with cancer and their families by providing free year-round programs, special events and access to crisis resources with goals of improving the physical, emotional, and psychological health of the entire family facing pediatric cancer.
At Camp Happy Days, kids discover the power within them– as they share life-changing experiences with kids just like themselves who are battling cancer. Kids can be kids again as they have fun and gain confidence. What cancer takes away, Camp Happy Days helps give back. To learn more about the organization go to: www.camphappydays.org .